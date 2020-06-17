Alexa Collins Flaunts Toned Body In Navy Blue Bikini While Lounging Under The Sun

Alexa Collins turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday morning. The model shared a new photo on her feed in which she sported a navy blue bikini that showed off her best assets as she posed under the sun and promoted a bottle of CBD softgels. Alexa’s look left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Alexa sitting on a lounge bed covered in a set of white towels. Behind her, a row of shrubs could be seen. An umbrella could be seen at the top of the photo, providing a bit of shade for Alexa. Still, sunlight washed over the back of Alexa’s tanning bed and highlighted her toned muscles. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy swimwear.

Alexa’s look featured a triangle-shaped bikini top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The low-cut neckline did little to cover her chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, the cups barely fit, as Alexa’s sideboob and underboob were on show.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on the babe’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The high-cut sides perfectly framed Alexa’s long, lean legs.

Alexa finished off the ensemble with a silver watch, layered silver necklaces, a pair of dark Aviator sunglasses, and a light pink lip gloss. Her blond locks were tied up in a high bun with a few strands left out to blow in the breeze.

Alexa tucked one leg under her torso and kept the other leg straight. She arched her back slightly in a way that emphasized her figure and popped out her chest. Alexa held the bottle of CBD up in one hand and looked down as she pushed down her sunglasses.

Alexa’s post was liked nearly 2,000 times and received just over 40 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her killer body in the comments section.

“I really don’t think I’ve seen a woman anymore perfect than you,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous and absolutely perfect,” another person wrote.

“An angel on Earth,” a third follower added.

Alexa has made it clear that she will never fail to impress her fans. Earlier this week, she stripped down to a blue lingerie set in her home, which her followers loved.