Witney Carson Shows Off Bikini Body In New Instagram Share

Witney Carson showed off her bikini body in a new Instagram share. The Dancing with the Stars pro appeared happy and relaxed in the new image taken on Lake Powell in Utah. The dancer has quarantined with her family in her home state since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. She appeared solo and stood on the deck of a boat in the image.

Witney wore a jaunty hat and brown two-piece in the share. The top appeared to be in a cropped tank style. The material seemed to have a texture to it and looked as if it had a shiny hue, which added some jazz to the darker color of the suit. Cropped close to the underside of Witney’s breasts, the top had what looked to be a scoop neckline and thin straps. The bottom of the suit peeked out of the top of the tan, graphic sweatshirt Witney used to cover her backside in the photo, which was tied across her flat stomach.

Witney stood to the side, giving fans a good look at her profile in the pic. Her shoulders appeared to be relaxed, and her hands held the sleeves of the sweatshirt together as if attempting to tie them closed. She smiled a wide smile for the photo.

In the caption, she alluded to looking like a character from the Netflix series Outer Banks.

Witney’s longtime bestie, Lindsay Arnold, who also appears on Dancing with the Stars as a pro, recently vacationed at the same location with her family, reported The Inquisitr. Lake Powell is a man-made reservoir featuring Rainbow Bridge & other rock formations. It is located on the Colorado River between Utah and Arizona.

It was unclear who joined Witney during her trip on the water. She had been living with family and her husband Carson McAllister throughout the period of the pandemic at the clan’s home in Utah. She regularly shared images of her quarantine life over the past three months to social media.

Fans of the dance pro thought the image was spectacular and shared numerous comments with the television personality.

“I love Lake Powell- we rented a houseboat there last summer. Such beautiful scenery,” stated one follower.

“I love it when you smile. You’re so pretty Wit,” said a second fan.

“You are so gorgeous. Are you doing Dancing with the Stars again?” questioned a third fan of Witney’s commitment to Season 29 of the reality dance competition series, which is set to debut this fall on ABC.

“My absolute fav and the cutest!!!!” remarked a fourth fan.