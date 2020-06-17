Tom Sandoval Plays ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Theme Song On The Trumpet Ahead Of Explosive Season 8 Reunion Finale

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star raised his trumpet ahead of the final reunion with some of his former castmates.

Tom Sandoval gave fans a peek at how he got ready for the Vanderpump Rules reunion–and it involved his trusty trumpet.

Days after four of his castmates were fired from the Bravo reality show, the TomTom partner broke his Vanderpump Rules-related social media silence to promote the third and final part of the Season 8 reunion.

In a short clip posted to his Instagram page, Sandoval was seen standing in his newly decorated Valley Village home ahead of the show’s virtual Season 8 reunion taping. The reality star was wearing a black shirt with a gray suit jacket over it and salmon-colored pants, and he had dark sunglasses on as he posed with his trumpet in hand.

‘This is how I’m getting ready for the reunion,” Sandoval told his 936,000 Instagram followers.

The model and businessman then played the opening bars of Dena Deadly’s “Raise Your Glass, ” the club-ready anthem that has served as the theme song for Vanderpump Rules since the show’s debut in 2013.

After Sandoval played a few notes of the recognizable theme song, he walked close to the camera to sign off. His girlfriend Ariana Madix was heard asking him, “That’s it?”

In comments to the post, Vanderpump Rules fans reacted to Sandoval’s reunion style and musical interlude as they dubbed him the “number one guy” in the group amid the recent cast shakeup that now has his former best friend Jax Taylor in the hot seat.

“Sandoval is looking good,” one fan wrote.

“This is why you’re the #1 guy in the group! Keep doin you boo!” another added.

“You’re always styling and looking so cool especially when you play your trumpet [Tom Sandoval],” another fan added.

“Trumpet solo king,” another wrote.

This is not the first time Vanderpump Rules fans have seen Sandoval playing his trumpet. In a 2018 episode of the Bravo hit, the SUR bartender-turned-bar-owner showed off his musical skills during a recording session with Lala Kent and James Kennedy, per Billboard.

Unfortunately, Sandoval’s amateurish trumpet solo was not the sound the two were looking for. In a confessional, Lala later said, “Sandoval’s trumpet playing reminds me of being in a pack of baby dolphins just learning to communicate for the first time.”

While he didn’t rule in the recording studio, Sandoval and Madix ruled the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion. At one point, the two effectively shut down Taylor as he began his annual “work in progress” spiel. On social media, fans praised the couple for getting real with the Vandeprump Rules veteran.