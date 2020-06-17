Vicky Pattison Shows Off Her Toned Physique In Matching Set

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to treat fans with a couple of new photos of herself.

In the first shot, the 32-year-old stunned in a matching violet knitted set that looked to be either a bathing suit or underwear. The top half showed off her decolletage and toned stomach, while the bottom part of the ensemble displayed her legs. To complete the outfit, Pattison wore comfy fluffy slippers. The brunette beauty seemingly tied her hair up and kept her nails short. For her makeup application, Pattison appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

In the image, the reality star was snapped outdoors, lying down on a sunbed. Pattison appeared to have taken a selfie from the side and looked up at the camera lens with a pouty expression. She raised one hand above her head while enjoying some TLC.

In the next slide, the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner was photographed sitting down with her arms placed on top of a worktop. Pattison was captured from the bust-up, looking wet in another violet garment. She rocked pointy acrylic nails with a coat of cream-colored polish and looked to be make-up free for the occasion. Pattison tied her dark hair up and rested one hand to her face.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, for her caption, Pattison expressed that she is looking forward to re-visiting the Juice Master Retreat in the near future. She also revealed that she has featured on the Justice Master podcast as a guest, which can be listened to via the link on her Instagram story.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 28,600 likes and over 150 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“Vicky, you are too hot to handle. You are rocking it. Wow wow wow,” one user wrote.

“You look absolutely AMAZING and STUNNING darling,” another devotee shared.

“You look so so good!!” remarked a third, adding the love heart emoji.

“Love the cute slippers,” a fourth admirer commented.

Pattison is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a black tracksuit set from Select Fashion and treated followers to a discount code that will allow them to get 20 percent off on the brand’s website. Pattison paired the outfit with lace-up black sneakers and accessorized with a black cap. She styled her long wavy brunette hair down and looked to have put on a full face of makeup that included lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.