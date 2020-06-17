Francesca Farago Announces Split From ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Co-Star Harry Jowsey

Farago announced the breakup more than a year after the two met on the reality show.

More than a year after Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey first met on Too Hot to Handle, Farago has announced that the relationship is no more. The reality star dropped the news in a video she posted to her YouTube channel which was shot in her home. In the video, Farago said that the Australian reality star broke up with her when the long-distance relationship became too much. Because of the quarantine, the couple had been apart for an extended period and it was putting a strain on their relationship.

In the description accompanying the video, Farago writes that she’s aware that, given the state of the world, this may not be the best time to post the announcement. Even so, Farago said the news had been weighing on her, and she felt like she owed her fans answers. Farago also apologized for being so emotional in the video and said that she filmed it when the breakup was still very fresh.

“The way I was thinking is not the way he was thinking. We just had different mindsets to this situation. We would argue every now and then but it was never, for me, a relationship ending and I think for him, small little things ended up turning into relationship-ending arguments,” she said in the video.

Farago continued, saying that she thought the two of them were going to get married before he broke things off. She also said that she had shared the news of their split for her own mental health because she didn’t think she could fake a relationship.

“I cannot pretend that everything’s going to be okay. The only way that I can move on is by making this video and by telling everyone that that’s what happened,” she said.

In the video, the swimsuit designer says that she would have been willing to stick things out with Jowsey no matter what, but now that he’s moving on, she knows she needs to as well.

Farago also said that she’d stood by the relationship and forgiven Jowsey because she loved him. She revealed that there were rumors about their relationship that she initially didn’t want to believe, but turned out to be true. The reality star continued, saying that she felt she had been played because Jowsey had just recently proposed to her, and then called the relationship off because of the distance.

According to Us Weekly, Jowsey has announced that he will be addressing his reasons for breaking up with Farago in an Instagram Live chat on Wednesday.