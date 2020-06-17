Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Jimmy Fallon A Candle Called ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, introduced a new product in her Goop line on Tuesday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Paltrow gifted the host with a candle titled “This Smells Like My Orgasm,” per a clip posted to YouTube. The actress hoped the late-night host would pass it along to his wife, Nancy Juvonen, 53, after the two discussed skincare routines.

Paltrow sported her signature long, straight blond hair and wore an all-black ensemble accessorized with several gold necklaces as she chatted with Fallon, 44, from the living room of her Los Angeles area home. A fire crackled in the background as the two had a wide-reaching discussion, which included a visit from Paltrow’s son, Moses, 14. The actress also has a daughter, Apple, 16, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

After a complete description of Fallon’s skincare routine from the actress’s company, Goop, the conversation moved to the controversial candle the company launched earlier this year. Fallon laughed as the two discussed the intensely popular “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, which sold out after the launch. Paltrow quickly commented that it was available again and described the candle as “punk rock feminist.” It was so popular that, as The Inquisitr previously reported, even singer Elton John reportedly owned several.

The Politician actress then introduced the latest in her product line, a new candle titled “This Smells Like My Orgasm.” Paltrow showcased the product as she held the new candle up to the camera. The two laughed at the name as Paltrow described how the box had fireworks all over it. The small black box features red, white, and blue sparklers all around.

“Of course it does,” a laughing Fallon responded.

The “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle costs $75 and is available to ship starting on June 25. The candle is “made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes.” Goop describes the scent as “sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.” The 10.5-ounce offering was made in collaboration with perfumer Douglas Little and the line Heretic. Little often collaborates on scents with Goop.

“You are crushing it, man,” Fallon told Paltrow.

This new, lighthearted exchange is a departure from recent controversy the actress and her health-focused Goop brand has faced. The company caught heat on Instagram recently after posting information on where to purchase clothing during the current pandemic. Fans quickly questioned the necessity of shopping during a health crisis in the comments of the now-deleted post.