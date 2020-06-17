Jilissa Zoltko Looks Smoking Hot In A Printed Bikini

Jilissa Zoltko took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 17, to share a racy update with her 718,000 followers. The 22-year-old model flaunted her curvaceous figure in a printed two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun.

In the first snap, Jilissa was seen flaunting her bodacious curves in what looked like a building while enjoying the sunny day outdoors. The stunning views behind her showed the blue sky, some buildings, and the ocean. She posed by standing near the wooden wall, bending her left knee. She tugged at the straps of her bikini top, tilting her head to the side and looked straight into the lens with a serious expression on her face.

In the second picture, the model turned her back to the camera. The angle displayed a nice look at her perky posterior, which delighted many viewers. She grabbed the side of her bottoms, seemingly adjusting the swimwear. She looked to her right with a big smile on her face.

Jilissa’s swimwear had a light orange base with uneven black spot print all-over. It included an underwire bikini top that featured padded cups, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed her decolletage. The tight fit pushed her breasts upward, making her cleavage look more prominent.

The matching bikini bottoms boasted a low-cut waistline that displayed a lot of skin. Two black rings adorned the sides of the waistband, connecting the whole piece. The high leg cuts accentuated her curvy hips, and the backside showed a thong design.

For her sexy look, Jilissa sported a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear filled-in eyebrows, black mascara, and cat eyeliner. She presumably applied bronzer and light pink lipstick on her lips. As for her accessories, she opted for a pair of small hoop earrings, her favorite Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, a bracelet, a bangle, and several rings. The stunner left her blond hair down and styled in soft, loose curls.

In the caption, she revealed that her skimpy attire was from PrettyLittleThing, as well as the Swedish banking company, Klarna. In less than a day of being published, the latest update gained more than 31,400 likes and an upward of 400 comments. Hundreds of online fans dived into the comments section and wrote gushing messages.

“You inspire me to be fit. I never liked working out before, but since following your page, I am motivated to be the best version of myself. Thank you,” a follower commented.

“Your eyes match the sky. So stunning!” gushed another admirer.

“Blue skies, thick thighs, and combined with your smile — it must brighten everyone’s day!” wrote a third Instagram follower.