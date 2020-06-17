Hilde Osland Sizzles In A Skimpy Bikini For A Massive Instagram Update

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive Instagram update in which she showcased her buxom body in a skimpy bikini from all angles. The pictures were taken on the beach in Perth, Australia, as the geotag indicated. Hilde mentioned in the caption of the post that the pictures were from a photoshoot with a photographer she hadn’t worked with before, and she looked stunning in the snaps.

In the first shot, Hilde was on her knees in the sand, with the ocean in the background. The sand around her glittered in the sunlight, and the setting sun cast a golden glow over the entire picture.

Hilde showcased her physique in a skimpy bikini top that featured two tiny triangles covered in large circular sequins that added a unique textural element to the look. The top flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, and also showed off a hint of underboob, as the bikini wasn’t able to contain Hilde’s ample assets.

She paired the sexy bikini top with matching bottoms that likewise featured the circular sequins. The bikini bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her toned stomach, and stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs. Her slim waist was on full display, and she posed with her long blond locks down in effortless waves. Her hair blew in the wind, covering up her face with some strands, and Hilde also added a choker necklace to accessorize.

In the second snap, Hilde perched on her side, stretching out on the beach as the waves lapped at her body. The set-up made her look like a stunning mermaid emerging from the water.

For the third shot, Hilde showed off a bit of the back of the swimsuit with a picture taken from the side. The bikini top featured a simple tie back, and the bottoms were a thong style that left her sculpted rear exposed. Hilde shared several more snaps taken from the photoshoot in which she looked like a glowing goddess on the beach.

Her followers loved the post, and it racked up over 13,000 likes within 31 minutes, as well as 528 comments from her fans.

“These are some of your best. Awesome,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous queen!” another follower remarked.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan commented, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” another added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde tantalized her fans with a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a pair of skimpy gray underwear for a sexy picture taken at home. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun atop her head as she flaunted her curves for the camera.