Saffron Barker Announces New Clothing Collection In Low-Cut Playsuit

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and announced exciting news about a new clothing collection.

The 19-year-old stunned in a short blue playsuit that was low-cut. The garment had mid-length sleeves and displayed her decolletage, which was accessorized with a gold necklace featuring a heart pendant. To complete the outfit, Barker wore gladiator-style sandals that were tied-up around her leg, aviator sunglasses, small earrings, and a gold bracelet. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short with a coat of white polish. For her makeup application, Barker appeared to have applied lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker was captured on a pathway from the knees-up. She placed one hand on her hip and raised the other to her hair. Barker looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while resting her shades on top of her head.

In the next slide, she was snapped from the back and looked over her shoulder with a subtle smile. Barker rested her hair behind her ear and showed off a hint of her side profile and the detailing of the garment from another angle.

In the third and final frame, she was photographed from head to toe. Barker flashed a smile and showed off her pearly whites. She covered her eyes with her sunglasses and raised both arms beside her.

For her caption, Barker revealed that she has a new clothing collection with In The Style that will be available next Wednesday. It will be her second line with the brand. Barker explained the new collection will consist of structured tailoring, bright prints, and floaty shapes. The clothing will be available via the brand’s app and on their website.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 123,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be vert popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“You’re so gorgeous, it’s unreal,” one user wrote.

“This color is something else, wow x,” another devotee shared.

“OMG sooooo excitedddddd. I can’t wait for the drop!!!!!! Love your outfit, it’s sooo pretty and looks amazing on you,” remarked a third fan.

“Congratulations, I can’t wait to see it! This playsuit is so nice!! Want!” a fourth admirer commented.