‘One Piece’ Chapter 983 Spoilers: Yamato Finally Appears, Helps Luffy Against Ulti And Page One

One Piece Chapter 983 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece would finally feature the son of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido, Yamato. Unlike what most people initially expected, it seems like the Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy found another formidable ally in Yamato.

One Piece Chapter 983 would feature the start of the battle involving Luffy and Flying Six members Ulti and Page One. Ulti and Page One left the banquet to search for Emperor Kaido’s son, but the one that they found was Luffy. A fight immediately broke out between the two sides. After sensing how powerful Luffy is, Ulti and Page One did no longer waste any time to transform using their devil fruit power.

Like other members of the Flying Six, Ulti also ate a type of devil fruit that enables her to turn into a dinosaur. As revealed in One Piece Chapter 983 spoilers, Ulti possesses a Pachycephalosaurus Dinosaur Zoan devil fruit. The upcoming chapter would show Luffy and Ulti headbutting each other. While Ulti’s head is naturally hard, Luffy needed to coat his head with Armament Haki.

The headbutting battle between Luffy and Ulti stopped after a strong samurai interfered. The mysterious samurai, who turned out to be Yamato, is wearing an Oni mask and kimono and carrying a katana. Yamato doesn’t want to use his real name and referred to himself as Boku. Instead of helping her deal with Luffy, Yamato attacked Ulti. After the confused Ulti fell into the ground, Yamato carried Luffy and escaped.

One Piece Chapter 983 would also feature Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro and Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid fighting the Beast Pirates Gifters. Zoro and Kid might have decided to stay and fight the Gifters to enable Luffy to head straight to the location of Emperor Kaido. Charlotte Perospero would also be shown in the upcoming chapter of One Piece going to the Beast Pirates’ headquarters at Onigashima while riding his candy wave.

However, Perospero won’t be heading Onigashima to celebrate with the Beast Pirates but only to fetch Emperor Big Mom. Like most of his brothers and sisters, Perospero doesn’t seem to agree with Emperor Big Mom’s plan to form an alliance with Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. Meanwhile, while Emperor Big Mom was chasing Tony Tony Chopper and Usopp, Prometheus found Nami, who currently has Zeus. Zeus is hoping that Prometheus won’t catch up with Nami because he’s afraid that he would get killed once he meets Emperor Big Mom again.