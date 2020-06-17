Melissa Riso Says She’s A ‘Classy Woman With A Naughty Side’ In Hot New Instagram Upload

Melissa Riso sizzled in the latest shot added to her already scorching Instagram feed. The image captured the babe all glammed up in a sophisticated ensemble that was a far cry from her typical choice of bikini and lingerie.

The photo captured Melissa posed outside in a backyard. The beautiful space was lined with lush greenery, and a glimpse of the pool could also be seen in the shot. Melissa positioned herself on the edge of a hot tub with one foot on the ground and the other draped across her knee. The social media star balanced her weight on her right hand, which was on the edge of the hot tub. With a slight smile on her face, the actress had her hips and chest facing the camera.

Melissa opted for “classy” attire, which included a beautiful lavender top. The garment was tight on her figure and showed off her tiny midsection. The piece had long sleeves that hugged her fit arms. The fabric on Melissa’s shoulders had ruched fabric and appeared to be padded, giving the outfit a feminine feel. The middle of the garment had a cutout and exposed a tease of skin. A set of thick strings tied around her collar and fell to her navel.

On her lower half, she sported a pair of light-wash denim that hugged her curves. The waistband appeared to hit a few inches below her navel and stretched tightly on her waist. The jeans had a skinny cut and were tight from her thighs down to her ankles. Melissa completed her outfit with a pair of high nude heels that gave a peek at her pedicure.

The social media star did not appear to add any accessories to her outfit, but she did match the hue of her nails to her shirt. Melissa wore her long, brunette tresses with a side part, and her locks fell over one shoulder in a tousled manner. She appeared to be wearing her usual application of glam, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lip gloss.

Melissa penned a cheeky caption to go along with her photo, sharing that you can still be a classy woman but have a naughty side. The post has been live on her page for nearly 24 hours, and Melissa’s fans have not been shy about giving it a ton of love. The post has been showered with over 8,000 likes and 239 comments.

“Melissa, you are a very Sexy, Beautiful, and Elegant lady. Don’t change,” one follower gushed.

“You say you have that side but I’m skeptical,” a second commented.

“Very beautiful flawless,” one more commented with a few red hearts.