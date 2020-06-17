Carrie Ann Inaba Appears Wistful, Talks Escape In New Instagram Share

Carrie Ann Inaba appeared wistful and spoke about mentally escaping during stressful times in a new Instagram share. She linked to an accompanying blog post on her website where the Dancing with the Stars judge and The Talk host revealed her favorite ways to reconnect with herself during the recent COVID-19 pandemic as she self-quarantined alone at home.

In the caption of the share, Carrie Ann explained that there are many days when she feels the need to escape although she cannot go anywhere. She referenced her blog post which is called Conversations with Carrie as a resource her followers can utilize as a way to center themselves during this uncertain time.

Carrie Ann looked lovely in the accompanying photo to the share. The stunning 52-year-old former dance professional had her eyes cast away from the camera. She wore a lovely yellow blouse in the pic, which was stunning against her skin tone and hair color. Carrie Ann’s tresses were worn long and loose in the image. She still appeared to have some highlights on the bottom half of her hair. Carrie Ann wore little makeup in the share. Black eyeliner could be seen on the top lids of her eyes. What appeared to be black mascara opened up her eyes. She wore a light-colored blush on her cheeks and lipstick on her lips. Her skin appeared flawless.

Behind Carrie Ann, a large, twisted arrangement of branches was seen. These had tiny lights attached that twinkled behind her. Behind the branches, a white wall featured two stunning, framed photographs.

In a personal blog post that went hand-in-hand with the Instagram share, Carrie Ann revealed she has used techniques such as meditation, journaling, listening to music, and allowing her mind to wander as a way to combat stress and encourage healthy escapism during these challenging times.

Fans of the television personality loved the image and the comments shared along with it.

“Oh exactly how I feel! Thank you, we are not alone,” remarked one follower.

“You are such an amazing woman,” said a second fan.

“Aww, well said. You look so beautiful. I love you Carrie and enjoy your day. Sending you lots of love and hugs,” stated a third Instagram user of the positive influence the television star’s share had on their day.

“You are so right Carrie Ann. We all need an escape from everything that is happening in the world. Thank you for sharing what works for you, maybe it will help another as well!” said a fourth fan.