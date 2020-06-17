Abby Dowse Shows Off Peachy Buns In A Thong Swimsuit

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse treated fans to a bootylicious update on Wednesday, sharing an Instagram selfie that saw her rocking a sexy thong swimsuit from Fashion Nova. The model posed on her bedside chair, snapping the pic in the mirror to capture a full view of her sculpted figure. She was sitting with her knees spread, sliding towards the edge of her seat to better put her perky posterior on show. The angle perfectly showcased her hourglass curves, giving followers plenty to look at and lots to talk about.

The skimpy swimwear was an open-back style that left a great expanse of skin on display. The teeny bottoms all but completely bared her peachy buns, leaving her toned rear end well within eyesight for her audience to admire. The sides came up above Abby’s hips, drawing attention to her narrow waist and showing off her long, lean leg. The incredible high cut was matched by the barely-there top, which was insanely deep-cut, exposing a great deal of sideboob.

The bathing suit was a metallic silver color that looked flattering against her skin tone, accentuating her flawless tan. Abby accessorized with a delicate silver bracelet, adding some extra bling with a matching ring on her finger. She slipped on a pair of sneakers for comfort, which incidentally matched her signature white manicure. Her long, platinum-blond mane was coiffed in frizzy waves that framed her face, brushing over her shoulder as they tumbled down her back.

The photo gave fans a peek into Abby’s bedroom — a familiar sight for anyone who regularly follows the Australian model on Instagram. As usual, the all-white décor kept the focus on her killer body, making her outfit and bronzed skin emerge as the only splash of color in the shot. The stylish interior comprised of a large bed, one covered in textured sheets and an abundance of throw pillows, a round lampshade on the nightstand, and a white orchid resting on a round glass table by the chair.

Unsurprisingly, the upload made quite the impression on her fans, who clicked the like button more than 17,900 likes and left 360-plus messages under the selfie, all in the first two hours of the post going live on the platform.

Fellow models flocked to the comments section, complimenting Abby for the smoking-hot look. Aussie bombshell Laura Amy left a peach and fire emoji for the sizzling blonde, seemingly alluding at her pert derrière. Russian beauty Dasha Mart chimed in with a heart-eyes emoji followed by three hearts.

Abby’s less famous followers also had plenty to say about the revealing swimwear, telling the model she looked “fantastic,” “yummy,” and “gorgeous.”

“Body and hair looking amazing and got a plant sneaking in there, another perfect Abby pic,” wrote one person.

“Awesome body,” agreed a second Instagrammer, adding a string of flattering emoji.

“Such a Bootyful view,” quipped a third fan.

“Got to be one of the hottest photos on here,” read a fourth comment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Abby showed off the front look of her cheeky swimwear in a photo shared earlier this morning. The upload gave followers an eyeful of her busty curves, revealing a scandalous cutout across the midriff.