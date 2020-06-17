Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In A Strapless Metallic Swimsuit

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning snap in which she flaunted her fit figure in a metallic swimsuit from her own line. The photo she shared was captured by photographer and director Nihat Odabasi, who she made sure to tag in the picture. While Elizabeth didn’t specify in the caption, it appeared that the shot was from a photoshoot that happened a while ago.

The picture was lit in a moody fashion, with a dark background allowing Elizabeth’s curves to be the focal point of the shot. Blurred light elements added some visual interest to the picture, and Elizabeth’s metallic swimwear was at the center of it all.

The swimsuit Elizabeth wore in the shot was from her own brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and the look fit her like a glove. The one-piece featured a strapless bandeau-style top that stretched across her chest, showing off a hint of cleavage. The bottom portion of the swimsuit was simple yet sexy, with the sides sitting low on her hips. A strap of fabric stretching vertically down her flat stomach connected the top and bottom portions of the swimsuit, creating a revealing look that flaunted her flawless figure.

Elizabeth’s hair was styled in a tousled look, and appeared to be blowing slightly in the wind as a lock of her brunette tresses fell in front of her eye. She kept the accessories simple for the shot, wearing a pair of statement earrings and nothing else that might distract from the swimsuit. She hooked her thumbs in the sides of the bottoms as she posed seductively for the camera.

Elizabeth’s beauty look was simple, with what looked like a soft pink hue on her lips and a smoky eye look that accentuated her piercing blue gaze.

Her followers absolutely loved the steamy snap, and the post received over 15,000 likes within 40 minutes, as well as 369 comments from her eager fans.

“Vampire. That or found the fountain of youth. Haha,” one fan wrote, commenting on Elizabeth’s ageless beauty.

“OMG. I’m in love,” another fan added, followed by a duo of flame emoji.

“55 years old. This woman is 55 years old and looks better than a lot of women in their 20s. Something ain’t right here. There’s something supernatural going on,” another follower commented.

“Gorgeous inside and out!” a fourth follower remarked.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth celebrated her 55th birthday with a sizzling snap taken while she was lounging completely nude in a bubble bath. Her brunette locks were piled atop her head and she had a huge smile on her face for the gorgeous picture.