Nick Cannon Reveals How He Really Feels About Ex-Wife Mariah Carey, Opens Up About Divorce

Nick got candid about his relationship with his former wife in a new interview.

Nick Cannon got very candid about his feelings for his former wife Mariah Carey in a new interview, four years after they finalized their divorce. The Masked Singer host didn’t hold back when it came to speaking out about the superstar singer, who’s also the mother of his 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, as he described her as one of the “most talented women to ever this planet.”

Nick made it very clear that there’s no animosity between himself and Mariah as he seriously gushed about the talented diva during an interview with Variety.

“I always used to say it worked so well because it was a healthy balance,” the TV host shared in the new interview, as he admitted that he was more than happy to take a back seat to Mariah during their course of their high-profile relationship.

“I had no problem falling back. It was never a competition with me. It was like ‘I’ll turn mine off so she can turn hers on,'” he said.

Nick added that despite his confident persona, within their relationship his ego was always “healthy” and he was always there to support “whatever she wanted to do.”

“I mean, it’s Mariah Carey. How am I supposed to be? She’s one of the most talented women to ever [sic] this planet. I can’t hold a candle to that woman,” he added.

Nick also got very candid about their whirlwind romance which saw them get married after only a few weeks of dating. He shared how they had very honest conversations about the status of their relationship, even when they realized that staying married may not be the best option for them.

“We were both at this place where relationships really aren’t our thing but we like each other,” he recalled of when they first got together in 2008, adding that they “talked everything out” despite only being together for about three weeks before they tied the knot.

“It was more that whimsical fantasy idea,” he continued. Nick noted that they both decided from the start that they would have fun together but would move on amicably if things didn’t work out.

The former couple are still friendly co-parents to their twins and have been spotted spending quality time together as a family on social media on multiple occasions since their split.

He told Variety that he and Mariah both want Monroe and Moroccan — who recently enjoyed a virtual ninth birthday party — to grow up in a “healthy” environment. He shared they agreed in the wake of their breakup to be as “healthy as we can possibly be” with one another, which is something they’ve continued with to this day.

Nick and Mariah famously got married in the Bahamas in April 2008 only a few weeks after they started dating. They welcomed their twins into the world in 2011 but announced their separation in 2014. The couple then formally divorced in 2016.

Mariah went on to get engaged to billionaire businessman James Packer, but the couple called off their engagement in 2016. She’s dated dancer Bryan Tanaka since October 2016.

As for Nick, he welcomed son Golden “Sagon” Cannon with model Brittany Bell in February 2017.