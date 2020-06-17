Olivia Newton-John Posts Stunning ’80s Hawaii Beach Photo With Her Daughter Chloe Lattanzi

The singer shared a sweet throwback from her days as a young mom.

Olivia Newton-John posted a stunning throwback photo from her early days as a young mom. The Grease star, 71, shared a photo of her holding her daughter Chloe Lattanzi when she was a baby as the family vacationed in Hawaii.

In the photo posted to her Instagram page, a 37-year-old Olivia was pictured proudly holding her baby girl as they posed on the beach. The Australian singer was all smiles as she stood in the sand with her hair pulled into a high ponytail and towel wrapped around her, while baby Chloe wore a sweet sun hat and matching outfit.

The photo was taken in 1986 when Chloe, Olivia’s daughter with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, was just three months old.

In comments to the photo, fans raved about the sweet photo of the mom-daughter duo.

“Like mother, like daughter, beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Your bond with Chloe has been so close since day one!!” another added.

“What a wonderful photograph, a whole little princess next to the indisputable Queen!” a third fan wrote.

“Beauty in a double pack,” another wrote.

Olivia told In Style that the photo was taken during a trip to Hawaii with her sister Rona Newton-John.

“[Chloe] had her first swim in the ocean and played in the soft, fine sand on the beach in Honolulu,” Olivia recalled of the Hawaiian vacation.

The singer noted that she plans on being home this summer, but that she now has an “added appreciation” for everything amid the global health pandemic’ Olivia told the outlet that she wakes up thankful for every day.

Olivia has been open about her battle with stage-four breast cancer. Despite her medical issues, the Grammy-winning singer has maintained a positive attitude over the years. But the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for her to spend time with her 34-year-old daughter at a time when she needs her the most.

On Mother’s Day last month, Olivia was forced to video chat with her daughter from Australia instead of visiting with her in person, per The Daily Mail. The 34-year-old singer told 9Honey celebrity that the pandemic has been hard on all families and that she “can’t wait” to hold her famous mom in her arms and squeeze her once they are able to reunite.

Chloe also noted that the older she gets, the more she comes to appreciate her mom.

“I love learning more and more about her and how similar we are,” Olivia’s daughter said.