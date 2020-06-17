Tamera Mowry-Housley Goes Makeup-Free In Adorable Swimsuit Photo With Her 7-Year-Old Son

Tamera's son planted a big kiss on her cheek as she shared an important message about motherhood.

Tamera Mowry-Housley shared an adorable photo of herself and her 7-year-old son Aden via social media this week alongside an important message. The mom of two took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 16) to post the sweet mother/son snap, which showed Aden plant a big kiss on his mom’s cheek during a dip in the swimming pool together.

In the photo, which can be seen via her Instagram page, the former Sister, Sister actress turned The Real co-host snapped a selfie in the water as she spent some quality time with her only son.

Tamera rocked a light pink and white vertically striped swimsuit. She went completely makeup-free and looked at the camera with her obvious natural beauty on full show. She also proudly showed off her gorgeous natural hair as she let her wet, curly locks flow down.

Little Aden was on her left side and placed his hand around her neck to place a big kiss on her cheek.

The twosome enjoyed a fun pool day together when the snap was taken, and she shared a poignant message about motherhood in the caption.

“As a parent, it is my job to teach them — About love, inclusion, empathy, and most importantly, about how to be a good example in this crazy world,” Tamera wrote.

“It’s the most important job I will ever have, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she added.

Tamera, who’s twin sister to Family Reunion star Tia Mowry-Hardrict, added the hashtags #mylittleman and #momlife.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to share their praise for the star and her latest upload.

“Tamera you are absolutely gorgeous and your spirit is unmatched!! You have a heart of [gold] and I just love your lifeeee!!!” one person commented.

“You’re the most amazing mom Tam, I adore you so much,” another fan said with a crying face and two red heart emoji.

“Beautiful! Aden and Ariah are so lucky to have you as their mama!” a third Instagram user commented.

Aden is brother to 4-year-old Ariah, who Tamera also shares with her husband of nine years, journalist Adam Housley.

Tamera’s sweet snap has received more than 119,000 likes in the first 19 hours since she shared it.

The upload came shortly after the actress got very candid on the social media site in another very personal post she shared with her 7.8 million followers earlier this month amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

In a lengthy but important message, the mom of two opened up to her fans about seeing the “hurtful experiences of racism” while growing up as she reflected on herself and her siblings being raised within an “interracial marriage.”