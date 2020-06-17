Savannah Chrisley Teases New Project While Clad In Revealing White Tank Top

Savannah Chrisley’s most recent upload had her fans talking for more reasons than one. The post was added to her Instagram feed last night, and many of her 2 million fans have not been shy about showering it with love.

The image captured Savannah at an up-close and personal angle. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location but was posed in front of cream-colored drapes. The Chrisley Knows Best star stared into the camera with a sultry gaze and a closed-mouth smile. The 22-year-old placed both hands around the frame of her face and made an “L” shape with her thumb and pointer finger.

The image was cropped a few inches below Savannah’s chest, but that still gave her followers a good glimpse of her outfit, which was simple but sexy. She sported a tank top with a bright white hue that popped against her allover glow. The piece had a scooping neckline that showed off an eyeful of cleavage. The garment looked similar to a wife beater and had thick straps that stretched over her fit arms. To up the ante even further, Savannah appeared to be braless underneath the semi-sheer tank, exposing the silhouette of her chest.

The reality star did not skip out on accessories and made sure to add plenty to her look. She went with a gold-theme and rocked a chunky bracelet with a thin necklace and ring to match. Savannah wore a pair of large diamond earrings that added the perfect amount of sparkle to her ensemble. She styled her short blond tresses with a side part, and the front of her hair arched over her forehead, while she tucked the other side behind her ear.

The babe brought out all of her striking features with a full application of glam. She lined her eyes with what looked like dark black eyeliner and wore a few thick coats of mascara on her lashes. Savannah also appeared to brush her cheeks with blush and highlighter.

In her caption, the reality star teased a project that she has been working on for the past few years, noting that she has made her dreams a reality. She also dropped the name of her new line, Sassy by Savannah, and made sure to tag her photographer in the post.

Fans have been loving the upload so far, and it’s already earned over 80,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Some followers raved over Savannah’s beauty, while countless others commented on her latest endeavor.

“Gorgeous on the inside and out!” one follower gushed.

“Ok smoke show. I see you and your pretty hair,” another fan added alongside a single red heart emoji.

“You look so beautiful!!!! I love your hair!!!!” a third chimed in.