Nicky Gile Stuns In A Tiny Bikini Top And Short Shorts In Flirty Snap

Nicky Gile recently posted a smoking-hot photo of herself on her Instagram page. The American model is famous for sharing titillating snaps on social media. In the new share uploaded on June 16, she flaunted her dangerous curves in a teeny tiny bikini top, matching it with a pair of shorts.

The 26-year-old model rocked a minuscule yellow bikini top that looked amazing on her tanned body. It seemed like the top had triangle-style cups, but she wore the piece differently. The straps that were supposed to be for the base were crisscrossed over her chest and tied over her neck. The straps that were supporting the cups, on the other hand, were tied around her back.

She teamed the swimwear with light-blue denim shorts with a length that reached her uppermost thighs. The garment was high-waisted that hugged her slim waistline, accentuating her flat stomach. The cuffed bottoms also highlighted her long, lean legs.

In the update, Nicky was seen standing somewhere in Laguna Beach. She showed off her fit physique in her sexy ensemble and casually posed in front of the camera. She stood front and center with her legs slightly apart. She placed her hand inside her pockets as she looked to her side, seemingly at something that caught her attention. It looked like it was a windy day, as some strands of her hair seemed windswept.

Nicky left her long, blond hair down and styled straight. She ditched the necklace and bracelet, only wearing a minimalistic ring on her right ring finger. It was unknown whether she sported earrings as her locks covered her ears from view. She appeared to wear a full face of makeup that included a matte foundation, groomed eyebrows, and some pink lipstick.

In the caption, Nicky wrote the title of one of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ famous songs, “Californication” and added a white heart emoji. She also shared the brands of her bikini and shorts by tagging their Instagram pages in the picture. The top was from TJ Swim, while the jeans were from Tiger Mist.

As of this writing, the jaw-dropping snapshot gained more than 18,600 likes and 280-plus comments. A lot of Nicky’s social media admirers went to the comments section and dropped compliments about her enviable figure. Countless other fans struggled with words. Instead, they chimed in with a string of emoji.

“You’re like a sun goddess,” one of her fans commented.

“Perfect combo! You look stunning,” another admirer wrote.

“Perfection. The sun, a van, bikini — what more do you need?” added a third follower.