Candice Swanepoel Leans Back On The Sand In A Red Tie-Dye Bikini

The lingerie model sizzled as she posed on the sand in a two-piece.

Candice Swanepoel showed off her flawless bikini body in a series of new photos shared to Instagram this week. The stunning lingerie model proudly showed off a two-piece from Tropic of C, her own swimwear line, as she posed for the camera in the sand in an upload posted on Tuesday (June 16).

The upload was a collage made up of four photos of the Victoria’s Secret supermodel as she wore a tie-dye bikini top with a pair of black bottoms. Candice struck a number of different poses and proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym, including her toned abs.

The top was a red and black balconette-style top with underwired cups and thicker straps over both of her shoulders.

She paired that with plain black high-waisted bottoms that were pulled up higher than her navel to highlight her seriously slim waist. They were also high-cut at the bottom show off her long model legs.

The first snap was in black-and-white and showed the 31-year-old mid laugh with her long blond hair wavy and cascading over the right side of her face. She appeared to keep her makeup to a minimum to let obvious natural beauty do all the talking.

In the second, Candice leaned back on both hands as she sat down on the sand. She pushed her back up off the floor and closed her eyes with her legs stretched out in front of her.

In the third photo, the star — who recently wowed fans in a skintight black swimsuit — tousled her blond hair with her right hand while she looked down. The fourth and final photo was another black-and-white snap which showed Candice as she stood up tall with her hair blowing in the wind.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that Candice wore the vibe bikini bottoms with the ajuma top. The brand also tagged the star’s own official account.

A number of fans shared their thoughts on the photo collection in the comments section.

“Love [these] photos seriously,” one person said with a heart emoji.

“Stunningly beautiful and gorgeous,” a second comment read.

A third Instagram user described her as being “The most amazing mermaid.”

Candice often models different looks from her line, which prides itself on creating sustainable swimwear pieces out of recycled materials.

Last month, the mom of two rocked a skimpy tiger-print bikini in another hot shot shared to Tropic of C’s Instagram account which didn’t leave too much to the imagination.

That stunning snap showed her while she posed for a professional photo shoot by the coast somewhere very tropical. She pulled an extravagant pose and sipped on a coconut from a straw.