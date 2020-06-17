Tarsha Whitmore Is ‘Nobody Else’s’ In Plunging Bra & Matching Spandex

This week, Aussie model and social media influencer Tarsha Whitmore is letting fans know that she’s taken. Following a steamy bathtub photo that she snapped with her boyfriend, the model followed up the post with another sexy shot where she claimed that she was “nobody else’s.”

The double-photo update was added to her feed a few moments ago, and it hasn’t taken long for Tarsha’s massive fan base to notice it. The first photo in the set captured the model posed in a bedroom. As her geotag indicated, she was in Gold Coast, Queensland, in Australia. The room looked like it was situated in the middle of a forest, and floor-to-ceiling windows showed mulch and greenery outside.

The room boasted all wood floors and a fireplace with black piping. Tarsha appeared in the center of the frame, leaning against a waffle-knit duvet cover. The babe bent her left arm at her elbow and placed it on the bedding while running her fingers through her curls. She used her opposite hand to hold a white ceramic mug. She was knelt down on the floor and popped her hip out.

The second photo captured the model in the same kneeling pose, but that time, she leaned her shoulders back and pushed her chest forward. In the image, she switched over the mug to her left hand, and a matching plate could be seen sitting on top of the bed.

The model sizzled in a sexy, white two-piece set that accentuated her incredible figure. A tag in the photo indicated that the outfit was from Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS line.

On top, she wore a plunging bra that had a thick band underneath her bust, and the combination of the two offered generous views of her ample cleavage. The set included bottoms that were slightly ribbed and just as sexy. Tarsha sported a spandex-like garment that hugged her lower half. Like the top, it had a thick waistband and stretched over her navel and taut tummy. The piece cut off near her upper thigh and left her beautiful bronze legs in plain sight.

Tarsha did not add any accessories to her look. She styled her long, blond tresses with a middle part while adding mermaid-like curls to the bottom of her mane. She went all out on her application of glam and highlighted her striking features. Her look seemed to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Many fans have quickly flocked to the comments section to compliment the Aussie model in her bombshell figure.

“Absolutely stunning,” one follower gushed.

“Your so beautiful wish I looked like you x,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“I watched your vlog and do you wish your got the xs in the skims? i wanna get some?!” another fan asked.