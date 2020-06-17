‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Shows Off Shape In Black Tank And Tight Jeans

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga showed off her shape in a black tank top and tight jeans in a new Instagram share. The stunning reality television star appeared dressed to impress in two new photos. Her 2.1 million followers were captivated by her stunning look in the images. The pics displayed her fabulous figure and style sense. Melissa stated in the caption she looked forward to an evening out, an activity which had been long-awaited since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa explained she was looking for an outdoor table for two in the caption, a reference to the reopening of New Jersey restaurants, which now allow for outdoor dining after months of closure. Melissa did not state who would join her on her evening out, but likely, her companion was her husband of 16 years, Joe Gorga.

In the image, Melissa rocked a skimpy black tank top, which showed off her deep, golden tan, the result of weekends spent outdoors at the couple’s New Jersey shore home. The top featured thin spaghetti straps that fell directly in the center of her shoulders between her collarbone and shoulder blades. The reality star paired that with high-waisted, light-colored blue jeans. Stunning in its simplicity, the outfit was given an added edge with the addition of some strappy high-heeled shoes.

Melissa added simple jewelry to finish off her fashion which included several gold bracelets that adorned her right wrist. On her left wrist, she wore a watch. Melissa carried a black clutch purse in her right hand.

The reality television star said that her hair was done by stylist Rachael Sackie, whom she tagged in the photo. It appeared to be a darker color than usual and fashioned into beachy waves. Her tresses were parted in the middle and cascaded down the front of her shoulders and back.

Melissa appeared to be standing in the driveway of her northern New Jersey home in the two images. The paved driveway featured a patterned design, which appeared to wrap around the garage area of the home. Surrounding Melissa’s abode were high bushes, which are seen in the background of the images. These provided an extra layer of privacy and security. On the driveway is a stunning black luxury automobile.

“Looking all cute,” remarked one follower.

“There is the most beautiful woman in the world again…. looking both cute and gorgeous,” said a second fan.

“Yesssssss mama slay emmmm,” noted a third Instagram user.

“Love the look of jeans and little black top,” exclaimed a fourth fan.