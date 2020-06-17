Cardi B Films Herself In A Bikini After Being Accused Of Photoshop: ‘Leave My Rolls Alone’

Cardi shared a bikini video and told fans that she'd 'gained some weight' in a expletive-filled rant.

Cardi B clapped back on Instagram this week after she was accused of photoshopping one of her most recent “spicy” bikini photos. In response to her critics, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared a video of herself in a designer two-piece on Tuesday (June 16) which proved once and for all she most definitely does not need to edit her snaps.

In the NSFW clip, Cardi seriously went in on those who claimed she used an app to change her body in an expletive-filled rant as she rocked a blue Louis Vuitton string bikini.

“I have to do this video… yesterday I posted a picture too spicy, and the haters claimed that I was Photoshopped, so now I gotta show y’all this motherf**king body,” the mom to 1-year-old Kulture said, per Metro.

She then noted that she’s gained a little weight recently, but told her 68.3 million followers that it was actually intentional.

“I know a b**ch gained some weight. I have to make the thighs match the motherf**king a**. You know what I’m talking about?” she said.

“I know y’all ain’t bodyshaming me. I know I gained a little weight,” Cardi then continued, adding that “it doesn’t matter though” because “a b**ch got lipo money.”

“I know you b**ches ain’t talking when you’re shaped like seals and I know you n***as ain’t talking when you got sisters with bison backs and your mothers are shaped like walruses,” she said.

The star appeared to reference a bikini photo she posted a day earlier which showed her as she crouched down and put her booty on display in a seriously tiny two-piece with clear straps.

Cardi got seriously sassy in the clip as she stood in the two-piece in the sunshine and gave fans a full look at her toned body. She even turned around to show off her derrière in her swimwear.

The “I Like It” singer rocked the light blue two-piece which featured Louis Vuitton’s signature print. The plunging top featured white straps over both shoulders with a white trim around the two triangle pieces of material that covered her chest.

She kept things matching on her bottom half with a pair of high-waisted bottoms pulled up almost in line with her navel on either side of her torso.

The star proudly showed off her seriously toned abs as well as her multiple large tattoos. She also rocked seriously long baby blue nails that perfectly matched her bikini, which she paired with strappy white heels with strings that criss-crossed up both of her calves.

Cardi held on to a large Louis Vuitton bag and ditched the hot pink cropped hair she sported in her original photo for a bright blue look.

Cardi’s bikini clap back video has been viewed more than 13.8 million times in less than eight hours.