Brielle Biermann Shares A Rear View Of A Skimpy Pink Bikini

Brielle wore a bikini from her mother's swimwear line.

Brielle Biermann showed off her pert derrière on Tuesday while giving her 1.3 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at a new bikini. She modeled a two-piece from her mother’s swimwear line, and many of her fans seemed to agree that she did an excellent job making the skimpy swimsuit look good.

Brielle, 23, was photographed at an angle that provided a view of the side and back of the bathing suit. The bikini was a soft and feminine rose-petal pink color. It included a trendy backless bandeau top, which had sliding strings on the sides instead of underneath the bust. This design element gave the sides a ruched appearance. The strings formed the top’s shoulder straps, and they continued arching down the sides of Brielle’s ample chest. The strings then curved towards the center of her back, where they were tied in a bow. The ends were so long that one of them was resting on the model’s peachy backside.

Most of the front of Brielle’s bathing suit wasn’t visible. However, it looked like the top featured a tie detail in the center of the bust. Her bottoms had similar thick fabric ties on the sides. The garment also had a high waist in the back and a thong cut that left very little of Brielle’s curvy posterior to the imagination.

The bathing suit’s pale pink color looked striking against Brielle’s bronze skin. She accessorized her attention-grabbing look with a matching pink bucket hat from Jacquemus and a pair of over-sized Dior sunglasses with rose-gold mirrored lenses.

Brielle wore her waist-length brunette hair down with a slight natural wave. She was photographed outdoors, where the sun cast an amber glow over her body. She stood on a patio in front of a stone wall and turned to look at the camera over her shoulder. Her plump pout was a pale pink color, and she wasn’t smiling.

In the caption of her post, Brielle revealed that her bikini was a new design from the Salty K swimsuit line. Brielle’s mother, Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann launched the brand at the beginning of this month.

Brielle’s Instagram followers seemed rather impressed with her swimsuit-modeling skills. Her post has racked up over 39,000 likes as of this writing, and she also received an avalanche of praise in the comments section.

“Imagine being this hot,” wrote YouTube star Tana Mongeau.

“Return of the tan beach goddess,” another remark read.

“Good gracious…bodacious,” wrote a third admirer.

“Girl gimme your workouts or your genetics or both,” begged a fourth fan.