Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Scandalous Metallic Silver Swimsuit

Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous view of her beach body this morning, sharing a sun-kissed photo of herself in scandalous metallic silver swimsuit. The bombshell left barely anything to the imagination in the ultra-revealing one-piece, which boasted a massive cutout in the front that completely exposed her chiseled midriff. The detail almost made the bathing suit function like a two-piece, as the top and bottoms were only connected through a pair of thick side straps. The item was incredibly deep-cut on the side, baring a good deal of her bosom, and had an insane high cut that showed off her hips and thighs.

The model was snapped in what looked like the garden of her apartment complex, with a sunny white wall surrounded by lush vegetation making the perfect backdrop for her beauty. Abby turned her side to the camera, posing from the mid-profile to capture all of her voluptuous assets in the frame. She held her legs close together and arched her back, looking downwards at the lens with a smoldering gaze and provocatively parted lips. The shot was closely cropped to her hourglass curves, spotlighting her lithe waist and perky posterior. The low angle put a generous amount of underboob on display, much to the delight of Abby’s fans. Sunlight illuminated her fit figure and beautiful features, accentuating her glowing tan.

As usual, the Aussie beauty was all glammed up for the shot, rocking a chic makeup that seemed to include shimmering skin-toned eyeshadow and a glossy natural shade on her full lips. She wore her hair down, styling her long, golden tresses in frizzy waves that tumbled down her back and over her shoulders.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy upload didn’t take long to ensnare fans’ attention, reeling in more than 12,000 likes and 313 comments in the first two hours of posting.

Abby penned a flirty caption for her photo, noting that the sexy look gave off some serious Pamela Anderson vibes. The remark immediately got fans talking, as her admirers took turns in reassuring the model that she could upstage the Baywatch actress anytime.

“Pam in her prime has nothing on you,” commented one person, adding a fire emoji. “Baywatch reboot needs Abby starring in it,” continued the message, ending with a star-struck emoji.

“Better looking than pammie,” declared a second Instagrammer, leaving a heart and starry-eyed emoji.

Others were content with simply leaving gushing messages wherein they showered the sizzling blonde with praise.

“This is straight up jaw dropping [screaming-face emoji] You’re simply the best in the world,” read one comment, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

One follower made particularly generous use of emoji when describing the hot look.

“Oh my word [three fire emoji] You are just so beautiful [three heart-eyes] Looking amazing as always [three hearts],” they wrote.

The outrageous swimsuit was from the brand Fashion Nova, which Abby made sure to tag in her caption and photo along with the label’s line for men. Last week, the 30-year-old dazzled her audience with another spicy look from the same brand, flashing her killer curves in a skimpy neon bikini. That photo has been liked more than 35,000 times since it was shared.