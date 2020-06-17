Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Sculpted Midsection In Latest Workout Video

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, June 16, to post her latest workout video that targeted the ab muscles.

The fitness trainer showed off her killer physique in an all-gray outfit made of a stretchy, ribbed material. The top was sleeveless and showed off Ashleigh’s toned arms. It also included a built-in bra and a hood. Ending just below her rib cage, her sculpted abs drew the eye. Ashleigh paired the top with high-waisted stretch leggings that included a tie around the waist and contoured to the model’s curves. The leggings highlighted Ashleigh’s sculpted backside and muscular legs.

Ashleigh completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a necklace and hoop earrings. She wore her long, blond tresses pulled back into a ponytail that flowed down her back and let a few pieces fall loose and frame her face. Ashleigh also appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eye shadow, and lip gloss.

The fitness trainer’s ab workout consisted of four exercises, each featured in a different video clip. In a fifth video clip, Ashleigh imparted a bit of her fitness wisdom with her fit tip of the day. The workout was carried out in the model’s home gym and she used a variety of equipment to add resistance to her training, including a weighted ball and a large exercise ball. She performed the exercises on a black exercise mat to protect her back from the floor.

Before beginning the workout, Ashleigh posed for the camera with her shirt pulled up to expose her abs. She stood to the side, giving viewers a glimpse of her shapely backside and defined midsection. Ashleigh looked down at her abs as she pushed against her rib cage with both hands. The camera then cut to the trainer’s first exercise of the routine — the weighted full body crunch, using a purple weighted ball. In the second video, Ashleigh demonstrated some crunch holds while in the third, she performed a series of around the worlds. The final exercise was weighted sit-ups.

In her fit tip of the day video clip, Ashleigh spoke to her followers about abdominal engagement. She told them to perform each exercise slowly instead of with momentum as using momentum causes the ab muscles to disengage. Ashleigh included a short example clip to illustrate how to correctly engage the abdomen versus what not to do.

The ab workout post earned nearly 55,000 likes and almost 6,000 comments within the first several hours.