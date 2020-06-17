Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Stuns In Lace Lingerie For Latest Update

Model Viktoria Varga showcased her stunning figure in a two-photo set for her latest Instagram upload. For the post, she posed in matching lace lingerie that treated fans to a view of her slender physique.

The Hungarian has been creative in finding ways to produce content amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and according to her caption, she was able to snap these photos using a self-timer. Similar to other recent posts, she tagged the location as the Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She stood in front of a white backdrop for the spicy pics.

Varga rocked a beige-colored bra that had tan-colored lace running from the inside up to the outer edges of the straps. The top hugged onto her frame and helped embellish her assets. She wore matching panties that were mostly comprised of the tan-colored lace, but were white on the very bottom. These were high-waist and came up to just below her navel.

The 28-year-old stood in front of a giant window shade and took a full-body shot for the first picture. She wore her long blond hair down, and looked off-camera for the snap. Varga wrapped her right arm around her midsection, and placed her right leg in front of her left. Her tanned skin was complemented by the ensemble, and popped against the background.

For the second photo, she stood in the same spot but zoomed-in the lens. Varga still had her gorgeous face looking off-camera as her mouth was agape, but she held both arms down which left her toned stomach exposed. Fans caught a closer glimpse of her athletic body. In her caption, she mentioned these images were taken in the morning.

Many of the fashion designer’s 467,000 Instagram followers flocked to the revealing photo set, and more than 9,200 showed their appreciation by slapping the “like” button on the post. The Hungarian beauty’s comment section was riddled with heart emoji and compliments in multiple languages.

“The most beautiful and lovely girl ever!!!” one admirer wrote.

“Your sun tanned skin color matched perfectly with the lingerie,” an Instagram user commented.

“Looking amazing Viky,” one fan wrote while adding heart-eye emoji.

“U are the most amazing women in the world. I will Always support you,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Varga scintillated her followers with a photo in a leopard-print bikini last week. She tagged the location as the same hotel in Dubai, and she flashed her pert derriere while surrounded by exotic greenery. That post garnered more than 12,000 likes from her loyal fans.