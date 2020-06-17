Brit Manuela Wears Nothing But Yellow Bikini Bottoms While Running On The Beach In Racy Instagram Video

Brit Manuela gave her 935,000 Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a racy new video that saw her showing some serious skin.

The video was captured on a secluded beach and saw Brit going scantily clad in nothing but a pair of bright yellow bikini bottoms. The swimwear boasted a high-cut and daringly cheeky style that showcased the social media star’s lean legs and pert derriere — but that was just the beginning of her jaw-dropping display, as she went topless as she waded through the shallow water and up onto the white sand.

Brit placed her hands over her bosom so as not to flash her bare assets to the camera, though an eyeful of cleavage and underboob were still left very much on display. Upon reaching the shore, the model did a 360 turn before running off into the distance in a carefree manner with her arms raised high above her head and her chest completely exposed.

Brit many have ditched half of her swimwear for her day on the beach, but she made sure to add a bit of bling with two gold pendant necklaces that bounced around her bronzed decolletage as she made her way through the water. Her dark brown tresses were damp and cascaded down her back, and she appeared to be going makeup-free to allow her stunning natural beauty to shine.

A geotag included with the post indicated that the short clip was taken in Exuma in The Bahamas, though it did not appear that that is where the model is currently spending her days. Rather, she took to her account to express that she was “craving” another trip like the tropical vacation from her past. Her fans, however, seemed perfectly satisfied with the memories for now, as they have viewed the scandalous clip over 208,000 times since it went live to Brit’s feed. The post has also racked up nearly 23,000 likes and hundreds of compliments.

“Super stunning babe,” one person wrote.

“You look so amazing!” quipped another fan.

“You seriously have the most contagious smile,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are serious goals,” added a fourth follower.

While Brit has not been able to travel recently due to the coronavirus pandemic, she has still found plenty of time to slip into a bikini. Yesterday, the social media sensation lit up her Instagram page with a multi-slide upload that captured her leaving little to the imagination in a tiny pink two-piece. The scanty swimwear look proved to be another hit, racking up over 51,000 likes and 1,250 comments to date.