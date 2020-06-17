‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Malcolm’s Best Day Ever

The Young and the Restless for Wednesday, June 17 teases a beautiful wedding from July 11, 1997, between Oliva and Malcolm. Plus, Victoria put her nose in Ryan and Nina’s business, causing trouble.

Family and friends gather for Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Olivia’s (Tonya Lee Williams) wedding, according to SheKnows Soaps. It seemed like the perfect moment for Olivia, and all eyes end up on her. However, even though she eventually walked down the aisle to Malcolm, she found herself dreaming about his brother — Neil (Kristoff St. John). Olivia put it off to nerves and ended up getting herself ready to be a gorgeous bride as she walked down the aisle.

However, Dru (Victoria Rowell) did not feel as confident as Oliva. She wondered if her sister truly wanted to commit the rest of her life to Malcolm. Olivia declared that she was prepared to say, “I do.” Before she decided to go to the church, Oliva made a call to the hospital, which delayed her and caused nervousness at the church.

While Olivia got herself ready, Malcolm looked forward to his future. He enjoyed time with his brother Neil and noted that this should be the best day of his life. When Olivia failed to show on time, Dru and Neil went to find her, and then she finally appeared in her bridal glory.

Meanwhile, while Victoria (then Heather Tom) caused problems for Nina (Tricia Cast) and Ryan (Scott Reeves). Vicky teased Ryan about a “complication,” which ended up with him admitting to Tricia that he’d been thinking about her. Jill (Jess Walton) knew that her stepdaughter loved Ryan, but he was married to Nina. Of course, Ryan had asked Nina to attend the wedding, but she said she didn’t know the couple who appeared on the wedding invitation. Then, Nina surprised everybody by showing up, and Jill pointed her out to Keith (Granville Van Dusen).

Finally, Phyllis (then Sandra Nelson) worked on a scheme she created to steal Brian’s blood to satisfy Danny’s DNA demands. She also tricked him into believing they’d slept together one more time, but she left. After, Brian noticed a needle prick on his arm, but he put it off as a possible bug bite. Phyllis showed up to see Danny and Daniel. Danny asked to go with Phyllis to her next doctor’s visit because he wanted to be more involved this time around with his child. Phyllis assured him it wasn’t necessary, though. Danny called Dr. Landers, and Phyllis couldn’t stop them.