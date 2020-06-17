Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Chiseled Physique In Bright Red Athletic Wear Set

Qimmah Russo flaunted her chiseled physique in several new photos uploaded to her Instagram page on Tuesday night. The stunner wore a matching bright red athletic wear set that showcased her washboard abs and trim figure.

According to her caption, Qimmah recently finished a 4-week and 8-week fitness challenge, and she wanted to share the results with her 1.5 million followers. She credited her adorable outfit to Ryderwear.

On her upper body, the fitness trainer wore a sports bra with criss-cross straps that highlighted her ample bust and cleavage. From there, fans were treated to an uninterrupted view of her midriff, all the way down to just beneath her navel — which was adorned with a belly button piercing. Her lower half was clad in skin-tight workout pants that clung to her muscular calves and thighs.

The model pulled her ombré-colored hair into a tight, high ponytail, perfect for exercising. It also appeared like she was rocking a full face of makeup with an application that included mascara, eyeshadow, foundation, blush, bronzer, and lipstick.

The first photo showed Qimmah posing by standing in front of the camera with her hip cocked to the side. She kept her shapely, toned arms by her sides and smiled brightly, showing an array of pearly white teeth.

For the second snap, the camera captured Qimmah standing in profile, allowing her admirers to get a closer look at her biceps and her perky booty. She turned her head toward the camera and looked at something out of frame while maintaining her smile.

The third pic in the bunch was playful and flirtatious. She stood facing forward once again and hooked her fingers into the waistband of her pants, teasingly tugging it down to reveal a little more skin. Qimmah broadened her bright smile and leaned her head to the side.

In the fourth pic of her new Instagram update, Qimmah was photographed in medium close-up once again. She put both of her hands behind her head while arching her back. She maintained her close proximity to the camera in the fifth and final picture, but she turned her body in the opposite direction and lowered her arms back down to her sides.

Her upload quickly garnered plenty of attention from her loyal devotees. Within two hours of going live, Qimmah’s post had accumulated over 4,700 likes and almost 100 comments.

“You are amazing and an inspiration to many Thank you for all that you do,” gushed one fan.

“Your smile is simply amazing, and contagious! The mold was broke after you were created! Amazing!” wrote another.