Jessica Weaver Nearly Bares All In A Silk Robe As She Asks Her Fans To ‘Rate’ It

Instagram model Jessica Weaver wowed her 9.5 million followers with her recent video post. Wearing nothing but an ice-blue robe, the celebrity teased her fans by toying with the opening of it as she asked them to rate the item of clothing.

In the short clip, Jessica stood while wrapped in a pale silk robe. It covered her arms completely but was tied in front with a thin sash that did not quite cover everything. With a wide gap, the Instagram sensation’s flat stomach and ample cleavage were certainly on display, as was one shapely thigh.

Her long blond locks were pulled up into a messy ponytail on the top of her head and one finger was in her mouth at the start of the video.

Jessica opted for minimal makeup with what appeared to be a little dark mascara and some eyeliner around her blue eyes. She also seemed to have selected a pale shade of pink lipstick for her plump lips.

As the clip played, the model moved slowly from side to side, taking her finger out of her mouth and holding onto something off-camera. At one point, she ran her hand down the open edge of her robe. As she turned towards the camera, she almost exposed herself completely.

Behind her were a comfortable sofa and a potted plant. In the background, her television was playing.

In the caption, she asked her fans to “rate the robe” before further questioning what was the “number one thing” that they thought was important while in a relationship.

As soon as Jessica posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within 11 hours, the clip had gathered 382,000 likes and thousands of comments from her adoring fans.

“9 3/4 I never give 10’s lol!” one follower wrote in the comments section in response to Jessica’s query about her robe.

“Loyalty,” said another fan, this time replying to what they believed was important in a relationship.

“Well robes aren’t necessary in a relationship,” another user joked.

“Beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using several heart emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to comment by only using emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart, fire, and heart-eyes emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this is not the first time that Jessica has teased her admirers by nearly revealing all as she moved about in a robe. The previous time, she chose a white robe that had a green and yellow floral pattern.