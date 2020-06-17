Josephine Skriver Sizzles In A Red Bikini Top & Flirty Miniskirt

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver took to Instagram to share a smoking-hot snap with her 6.1 million Instagram followers recently, with a four-legged friend also featured in the shot. The picture was taken in Nashville, Tennessee, as the geotag indicated, and Josephine appeared to be sitting on the worn brick steps of her home in Nashville. A large porch was visible behind her, as well as a set of double doors in the distance.

Josephine showcased her toned physique in a simple red bikini top that left little to the imagination. The bikini top had triangular cups that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin strings that stretched around her neck and back. She accessorized with a simple pendant necklace that added a hint of sparkle to her ensemble.

On her lower body, Josephine rocked a feminine, flirty skirt with a pastel print. The skirt was somewhat high-waisted, nipping in at her slim waist, and the hem came just a few inches down her thighs. The hem was slightly flipped up on one side, exposing even more of her legs, and her mile long stems were slightly spread with her dog sitting in between them. Though her attention was on the camera, her dog didn’t glance at it as the picture was taken, instead looking at something off in the distance.

Josephine’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and they tumbled down her arm and back in voluminous waves that caught the sunlight. She had a pair of retro-inspired white-framed sunglasses on as well, and the sunglasses were mirrored, reflecting the individual who captured the joyful shot.

While Josephine’s sunglasses covered a large portion of her face, some of it was visible, and she didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup. She had a huge smile on her face as she posed for the camera, scratching her dog as she grinned. She paired the snap with a cheesy caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 130,100 likes within eight hours, and also received 367 comments from her fans.

“Your puns are a solid 10/10,” one fan wrote, referencing her caption.

“I missed your posts!” another follower commented.

“Looking gorgeous,” a third fan remarked.

“Super sexy and funny!!” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Josephine shared another smoking-hot post with pictures taken in Nashville. She wore a scandalously sexy black lace bodysuit for the shots, which were in black-and-white, giving the post an artistic vibe. As she specified in the caption, the pictures were taken by her partner Alexander DeLeon.