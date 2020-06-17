Casi Davis Wears A Black Bikini And Sits In The Waves As She Shows Off Stunning Figure

Instagram model Casi Davis wowed her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. In a series of shots taken at the beach, the celebrity rocked a black thong bikini as she posed in the waves.

In the first image, Casi was seated on the sand. She wore a black halterneck top that had thin straps over her shoulders. The triangular cups tied in the middle in a large bow and showed off plenty of the model’s ample cleavage.

The bikini bottoms sat high over her hips as she sat with her legs spread. The pose showed off her narrow waist, flat stomach, toned legs, and killer curves.

As sunshine streamed down, Casi protected her face with a broad-rimmed straw hat. It covered her long blond locks that did not appear to be styled. Sections of her hair hung down her back but some also tumbled over her shoulders and came to rest across her body as what appeared to be a slight breeze teased across her body.

Casi seemed to be wearing minimal makeup in the series of snaps and tagged Fashion Nova in the post.

The second shot was taken from above the celebrity. Casi reclined, resting her weight on her hands as the waves gently rolled in over her feet. Once again, the wind appeared to be blowing and her hair kicked out behind her.

The final picture revealed Casi in a sultry pose as she lay on one side. Propping herself up with one elbow, the other arm rested along her body, her fingers laying on her hip. She looked out over the ocean as the waves continued to splash at her feet.

As soon as Casi posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the image had garnered more than 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

“So much perfectionnnnnmmmmmm,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“My beach pics don’t look like this tho,” a fan joked.

“Love the hat,” said another user.

“Ohhh!! My Queen!!.. Spectacular model!!” a fourth person wrote, also using a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers also used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyes emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casi showed off a similar look recently in a series of black and white photos. Wearing thong bikini briefs, she paired them with a black tank top for collage of images.