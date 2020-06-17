Arianny Celeste Glows In Gorgeous Instagram Update & Rocks A Sexy White Blazer

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with one of her latest posts, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a white blazer and snakeskin-print bottoms. The picture was captured by photographer and actor Taylor King, who Arianny made sure to tag with a photo credit in the caption as well as in the picture itself.

Arianny posed on a couch outdoors at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, as the geotag indicated. She showcased her curves in a white blazer that had lapels and long sleeves, and a unique set of fasteners along the front that looked like safety pins The look had a detail around the waist as well that accentuated her slim shape, cinching her in to emphasize her curves.

Arianny appeared to have gone braless underneath the white top, and a tantalizing hint of cleavage was on display. She kept the accessories simple for the look, adding a delicate necklace that glimmered at her chest without being too bold.

The brunette bombshell paired the sexy white top with what looked like snakeskin-print bottoms, although only a portion of her lower body was visible in the snap. She perched on the couch cushion with her legs together, holding up her weight with one hand while she gazed off into the distance.

A hint of silver snakeskin-print fabric was visible, and Arianny placed her other hand on her lap as she smiled. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and shoulder in voluminous waves, and were styled in a deep side part.

The sun appeared to be setting in the snap, casting a magical glow over the entire shot. Arianny’s beauty look was simple, with bold brows framing her stunning eyes and what looked like a neutral hue on her lips.

She paired the gorgeous shot with a motivational caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 15,800 likes within five hours, and also received 181 comments from her fans.

“Beautiful as always,” one fan commented, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“I can honestly say you brighten my day,” another follower wrote.

“Your posts give me life,” a third fan added.

“Literal angel,” yet another follower commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny rocked a pair of leopard-print biker shorts and a matching sports bra as she took her two tiny dogs out for a walk. The ensemble showcased her fit figure to perfection. She also had on a pair of statement sunglasses and some black sneakers as she walked around in the neighbourhood of Holmby Hills in Los Angeles.