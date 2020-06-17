Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Skintight Pink Leggings & A Matching Sports Bra

In her latest Instagram update, Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom showed off her sculpted figure in a skintight pink workout ensemble. Anna shared a triple Instagram update that was taken in Sweden, as the geotag indicated, and she selected a neutral gray and soft pink textured wall as the backdrop for her snaps.

In the first shot, Anna faced away from the camera so that her sculpted rear was on full display. She wore a pair of high-waisted pink leggings that were so tight they almost looked painted on. The bottoms showcased her posterior to perfection, and also flaunted her toned thighs.

Anna paired the leggings with a matching sports bra in the same feminine hue, and she had a white sweatshirt draped over her shoulders. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a bun atop her head and secured with a scrunchie that was the same hue as her workout set. The ensemble she was wearing was from her own activewear brand, Ryvelle, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption.

In the second snap, Anna turned to face the camera, showing off the front of her ensemble. The sports bra had a scooped neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders for support. She placed one hand on her slim waist, and in the other hand held a pink yoga mat that was rolled up into a compact tube. She gazed at the camera, and her makeup accentuated her naturally stunning features.

In the third and final shot, Anna turned away from the camera yet again, showing off her gravity-defying backside. She had a soft smile on her face as she glanced over her shoulder, flaunting her fit figure in the pastel ensemble.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sporty pictures, and the post racked up over 65,800 likes within five hours. It also received 733 comments within the same time span.

“Love this color and you’re right – it’s perfect,” one fan commented.

“The set looks so so pretty on you,” another follower remarked.

“Pink looks so good on you,” another fan wrote.

“You are really a angel so unbelievably sweet so beautiful,” a fourth fan commented, followed by a trio of emoji.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a stunning snap in which she rocked a beige bodysuit that clung to every inch of her toned physique. Her blond hair hung loose, with a braid detail on either side adding a bit of something extra to her hairstyle, and she flaunted her figure in the revealing garment.