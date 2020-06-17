Amy Cooper, Woman From Central Park Confrontation Video, Reportedly Once Tried To Have Her Doorman Fired

Amy Cooper reportedly stirred up drama in the past.

Amy Cooper, who has earned the title of ‘Central Park Karen,’ became famous after she was captured in a viral video calling the police on a man who simply asked her to put her dog on a leash. Now her neighbors are revealing more information about her. They say she once tried to get her doorman fired, according to The New York Post.

Alison Faircloth is one of Cooper’s neighbors at her Upper West Side New York City apartment complex. Faircloth says that the incident in Central Park is not the first time that Cooper tried to stir up trouble by getting another person in trouble. Faircloth said she once found Cooper “on the verge of tears” after she had a disagreement with the doorman.

Faircloth noted that Cooper had accused the doorman of having cursed at her and she in turn threatened him that she would get him fired. Confused, Faircloth later spoke to the doorman directly to hear his side regarding the incident, which was much different. The doorman told her that he came in contact with Cooper because she had issued a complaint about an elevator that was not working. He went on to say that she began cursing profusely at him and even forced her entry into a security booth, later being removed by a security guard.

The doorman told Faircloth that Cooper always seemed to be mad at someone about something.

“There’s always a narrative from her about someone who has done her wrong,” she said

Maria Mead also knew of Cooper, as she lived close to her. She explained that Cooper would frequently walk her dog without a leash and would become angry when confronted about it. While Mead suggested that while Cooper was clearly “very devoted to her animals” she did not have the best communication skills when it came to interacting with people.

“There was a sense of entitlement. The only thing I’ll tell you is she never spoke directly to a person. She always spoke through her dog, and in a baby voice. It was really bizarre,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the viral video featuring Cooper was captured by an African American man named Christian Cooper who was birdwatching in Central Park. After he asked her to put her dog on a leash, she accused him of threatening her and then called the police on him. She later lost her job and was slammed online for racism. She has since apologized for her actions.