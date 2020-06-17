Qimmah Russo Spreads Legs And Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Barely There Patterned Bikini

Fitness trainer and Instagram sensation Qimmah Russo impressed her 1.5 million followers with her recent post. In the series of shots, the celebrity posed in a patterned bikini that left little to the imagination and showed off her perfectly chiseled figure.

Qimmah wore an orange and green patterned swimsuit in the series of photos. The top featured a gold clasp between the triangular cups and thin straps that tied around her neck in a halter-style. The scant item of clothing barely covered her ample assets, leaving plenty of cleavage on display as she leaned backward in the first pose.

The bikini bottom included the same orange pattern as well as a pale green ruffle along the waistline. Cute little bows at either hip kept the briefs in place and her defined abs were on display as she rested one hand behind herself for support.

On her feet, Qimmah wore beige-colored high-heeled sandals and one was on display as she spread her legs in the shot and tucked one foot up to her knee.

In all of the images, Qimmah wore her hair out in natural waves. She needed very little makeup. However, it appeared that she wore pale pink lipgloss.

The celebrity showed off several flirty poses. Along with the first seated one, the second shot showed her leaning forward as she rested her hands between her legs. A third picture revealed a smiling Qimmah as she crossed one leg and stared directly at the camera. The final snap saw the model standing tall as she gazed intently at the lens. Her muscular thighs were on display in this shot as was her abs and well-defined arms.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the set had gathered 22,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Absolutely breathtaking beauty,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Getting better everyday,” said another user.

“Very Stunning,” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of different emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided simply to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji.

