Bella Thorne Rocks Red Two-Piece Set To Celebrate Her Hit Film

Bella Thorne took to Instagram to celebrate the success of her new film, Infamous. The brand new post consisted of three images that saw the actress clad in an all-red ensemble.

The first photo in the series showed Bella posing directly in front of the camera. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but it looked like she was in her own home. The area behind her was filled with giant balloons in various metallic colors. The actress put her hands in front of her chest for the photo, which was cropped underneath her tummy. She gazed at the camera with an open-mouth smile and tilted her head back.

The second image included the best view of Bella’s incredible figure, and a clearer view of the snug crop top she wore, which cut off at her ribs and left her toned abs on display. The body of the fabric was ribbed, and the stitching around her chest was scalloped. She rocked a pair of baggy red pants that had a thick red waistband sitting high on her hips, accentuating her tiny midsection and waist. The upper portion of her pants was tight on her legs, while the capri-style design showed off her ankles.

Bella kept things casual and wore only a pair of fuzzy slides on her feet. The scenery indicated that the image might have been a throwback as there was a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in the corner of the room. The tree was lined with red and white pinstriped gifts, with other Christmas decorations also visible in the area.

The last photo showed Bella tucking her hair behind her ear. She styled her long red locks with a middle part and added some loose waves throughout her mane. She also added plenty of accessories to her look, including a chunky silver necklace with a cross and heart. In addition, she rocked a tight choker necklace on her collar. The beauty also sported a silver watch that was adorned with diamonds.

In her caption, Bella thanked fans for making Infamous the No. 1 new movie in America. It comes as no surprise that the upload has garnered a ton of attention, with over 399,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.

“It’s because you are SO TALENTED!! Everything you do, you give it your all, and it SHOWS! I will be watching this tonight!!” one follower gushed.

“Well deserved hun!!! CONGRATS,” a second fan complimented.

“Im so proud of you!!!! You’re amazing,” one more added.