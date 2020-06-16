Michigan Poll: Donald Trump Trails Joe Biden By 16 Points

According to a EPIC-MRA Michigan poll released on Tuesday, President Donald Trump is trailing the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden by 16 percentage points.

Conducted for The Detroit Free Press, the poll found that Trump enjoys the support of 39 percent of Michigan voters, while Biden is supported by 55 percent of them.

The president’s standing in the state has significantly weakened since the firm’s previous survey. The percentage of those who view Trump negatively rose from 56 to 61 percent, while the percentage of those with a positive view of the president fell from 42 to 38 percent.

Furthermore, the percentage of Michiganders saying they would vote to reelect Trump fell from 38 in the previous survey to 33 percent, while the percentage of those saying they would consider voting for someone else rose from eight to 13 percent.

Overall, Michigan voters seem to be pessimistic about the country’s direction. The percentage of voters who believe the United States is headed in the right direction fell from 30 to 22 percent, while the percentage of those who believe the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction increased from 63 in the previous poll to 70 percent in the latest survey.

As The Detroit Free Press noted, it remains unclear what caused Trump’s standing in the state to erode so rapidly, but the second survey — which started a day after the first poll began — was partially conducted following Trump’s decision to deploy security forces to crack down on the Black Lives Matter protests outside the White House.

The commander-in-chief instructed law enforcement and military personnel to disperse the crowd so that he could pose for photographs outside St. John’s Church.

As EPIC-MRA’s pollster Bernie Porn explained, the controversial decision and subsequent media coverage are likely the main reasons Trump’s popularity in Michigan decreased overnight.

“Things that happen in the news are what typically cause changes like this and the only thing you can point to that happened in the news was what happened on June 1. I attribute the dramatic slide to more saturation of that news coverage,” he said.

Trump won Michigan — which is considered a key battleground state — in 2016, when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Biden appears to be a much stronger contender.

Recent polling suggests that Trump is losing ground nationwide.

According to a Gallup survey released last week, the president’s approval rating has dropped to its lowest point in months. The poll found that 39 percent of voters approve of Trump’s job performance, showing that his popularity has decreased among Democrats, Republicans and independent voters.