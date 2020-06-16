Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Colorful Leggings & A Coral Sports Bra

While blond bombshell Abby Dowse frequently thrills her 2.3 million Instagram followers with sizzling bikini snaps, in her latest post, she gave her fans a peek into the process of obtaining her fit physique. She posted a snap in which she rocked figure-hugging gym attire as she worked on her fitness.

The colorful outfit she wore was from the brand Dressmezee, who Abby made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. Her toned legs were accentuated by a pair of high-waisted leggings with a print that incorporated various vibrant hues, from blue to neon green to yellow and orange. The leggings were textured and clung to every inch of Abby’s toned legs.

She paired the leggings with a simple yet sexy coral-colored sports bra with strappy details on the back. The sports bra supported her ample assets, and a few inches of her toned stomach were on display between the bottom of the sports bra and the waistband of her leggings. Her body was angled away from the camera in the shot, so her cleavage wasn’t visible, but she arched her back slightly to show off her pert posterior instead.

Abby paired the colorful ensemble with simple white sneakers, and had her long blond locks pulled up in a ponytail. However, several strands of her hair were loose, framing her stunning face, and she also added a delicate bracelet and earrings to finish off the look. Her face was partially obscured but she looked stunning in the seductive photo.

She paired the gorgeous capture with a sweet caption that wished her fans well, and they couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap. The post racked up over 8,400 likes within two hours. It also received 203 comments from her fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Loe these leggings! Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, admiring Abby’s gym style.

Another follower called Abby “the most attractive girl.”

“Bright colors suit you,” one fan commented, loving the vibrant hues of Abby’s ensemble.

“Perfect from any angle,” another follower remarked, captivated by Abby’s fit figure.

When she’s not rocking activewear and sculpting her physique with a workout, Abby loves to showcase her ample assets in sexy lingerie. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby shared a snap in which she rocked a pair of scandalously sexy black lingerie. She tugged on the sides of her underwear in the picture, and paired the sizzling ensemble with thigh high stockings. Abby posed in a neutral spot with natural sunlight filtering in through a nearby window.