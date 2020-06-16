Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In Camouflage-Print Overalls & A Cropped T-Shirt

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest snap, in which she showed off her hourglass figure in a unique ensemble. The outfit she wore was from online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized line, Fashion Nova Curve. Ashley has worn pieces from Fashion Nova Curve on her Instagram page many times before, and she made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption.

As a base layer for the outfit, Ashley wore a figure-hugging white cropped t-shirt. The look had a high neckline that hid Ashley’s tempting cleavage, but the fabric stretched across her ample assets. The bottom had a criss-cross detail that accentuated her slim waist and left several inches of her stomach exposed.

Ashley topped the t-shirt with a pair of camouflage-printed overalls that seemed to have been crafted from a soft fabric rather than stiff denim. She opted to only button the strap on one side, so one strap stretched over her shoulder and was secured with a button and clip near her chest, while the other strap hung down loose. The bottom portion of the overalls had a figure-hugging fit that accentuated Ashley’s curves.

The look also had a drawstring waist, and a slight cuff at the hem of the pants before her voluptuous thighs were on display. Ashley posed with one arm by her side and the other hooked in the pocket of the overalls for an effortlessly sexy vibe.

The photograph was taken in front of a plain white backdrop, which allowed the ensemble and Ashley’s curvaceous figure to be the focal points of the snap. Ashley’s long blond locks cascaded down her shoulder in a sleek style, and she kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of gold earrings and nothing else. She gazed off into the distance and looked stunning, with what appeared to be a subtle smoky eye and a baby pink hue on her plump lips.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 8,300 likes within three hours. It also received 78 comments from her fans.

“Looking gorgeous girl,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Best curvy girl on insta,” another follower added.

“You are so fine!” one fan exclaimed.

“These overalls are too cute,” another follower remarked, loving the ensemble.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley got daring in a much more revealing ensemble from Fashion Nova Curve. In front of the same solid backdrop, Ashley rocked a bodysuit that was crafted entirely from mesh and lace panels. She accessorized with some black high heels, and her curvaceous figure was on full display in the scandalously sexy outfit.