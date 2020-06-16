Andy Cohen Thrills Fans With Adorable Video Of His Son Ben Kissing A Doll Version Of Him

The 'Watch What Happens Live' star introduced his toddler son to his doll doppelganger.

Andy Cohen shared an adorable video of his 1-year-old son, Ben, kissing a doll that looks just like him.

In a new post to his Instagram page, the Watch What Happens Live host, 52, and his curly-haired son were playing outside on their deck as Andy showed baby Ben a plastic version of his him dressed in a suit and tie. The doll doppelganger depicted Andy’s usual look when he’s on the set of his late-night talk show.

“Hey Ben,” Andy said to his son as he held out the doll. “What do you think of this guy?”

Ben quickly grabbed the doll and sweetly kissed it, then smiled widely and walked away.

A thrilled Andy remarked — in his best doll voice — that he was “so flattered” that Ben actually kissed the doll.

In the caption to the post, Andy tagged the maker of the doll and noted that he’s glad Ben still recognizes him in a suit. The Bravo host has been taping Watch What Happens Live and the Real Housewives and other reality show reunions from his at-home office, where every day is casual Friday.

It’s no surprise that Andy’s Instagram fans hit the comments to remark on the sweet clip and to declare than Ben is the cutest kid around.

“Awe he gave it kissy face,” wrote Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porscha Williams.

“I love how Ben’s curls bounce when he walks & his big smile melts your heart,” another fan wrote.

“I mean you’re a cutie [Andy] but baby (ahem now toddler) Ben has you beat! He’s delicious!!” another fan added.

The doll creator even responded to the Bravo host’s post to comment on the custom creation.

“You are so welcome Andy!! This video is seriously melting my heart!” wrote dollmaker Cyguy.

Andy is known for his love of pop culture, so it won’t be a surprise if viewers soon see the Andy doll perched on one of the shelves in his home studio — that is, if little Ben doesn’t take it for his playroom first.

Over the past few weeks, Andy has been sharing a steady stream of parenting pics as he spends more time at home with Ben due to the coronavirus health pandemic. The proud papa previously posted a photo of Ben decked out in a mini baseball cap and a Cardinals jersey as they got ready to play ball. The father-son duo also dueled with plastic lightsabers as they had some Star Wars-themed fun over the weekend.