‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Calls Daughter Brooklyn ‘The Light’ Of Her Life Amid ‘Difficult Times’

Kenya Moore is enjoying time with her daughter amid the ongoing protests over racial injustice in Atlanta.

Kenya Moore’s town may be filled with protesters taking a stand against police brutality and racial injustice but when it comes to her life at home with her 19-month-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is sure to allow herself to be at peace.

According to a report shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish on June 16, Kenya shared a video of her child learning flash cards on her Instagram page on Monday and in the caption of her post, she told her fans and followers that Brooklyn is the “light” she needs amid the “difficult times” the world is currently facing.

“My daughter is thriving! She is kind, loving and smart! This is the light in my life I need in such difficult times,” Kenya wrote in the caption of her clip.

Also with her post, Kenya added a number of hashtags referencing the Black Lives Matter movement, including “change,” “Black mothers matter,” and “hope.”

As The Daily Dish explained to readers, Kenya has been quite vocal in recent weeks in regard to how her fans and followers online can help change the country through the Black Lives Matter movement and with peaceful protests held in an effort to promote diversity and tolerance.

In one recent selfie, Kenya shared a photo of herself voting and encouraged others to do the same.

“Countless ancestors and freedom fighters died so that we could have a voice today. Exercise your rights and vote for change,” she said.

Kenya’s Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, including Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss, have also been vocal about promoting change as they attend protests and raise awareness in their towns and on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kenya spoke to Us Weekly magazine last month and admitted that despite being currently estranged from Marc, she and her husband are considering the idea of welcoming a second child with one another.

“I really feel, more and more, that I do [want to]. Time is ticking, and I want them to be close in age and … it’s a sensitive subject,” she explained at the time.

Kenya then said that because Brooklyn is not Marc’s only child, he is more hesitant than she is to expand his family. That said, Kenya believes that Marc is completely in love with their baby girl, as well as his older children.

Kenya and Marc got married in June 2017 and split last summer after just over two years of marriage.