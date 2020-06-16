Lauren Burnham Explains Why She Decided To Publicly Discuss Her Miscarriage

'We thought it should be talked about more than it is,' Lauren Burnham said.

Lauren Burnham, wife of former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., recently opened up publicly regarding her experience suffering from a miscarriage. Burnham explained during her Monday, June 15, Instagram story why she decided to discuss this publicly, according to US Weekly.

For some people, this might be a difficult or too personal topic to discuss with the rest of the world. However, it is also an experience that many women go through during their lifetime. It is because of this that Burnham decided to go public with her story, perhaps showing other women that might be suffering to feel comfortable doing the same.

“Arie and I had a miscarriage recently, and we put a YouTube video out about it and we’ve ben every open because we feel like a lot of people go through it. We thought it should be talked about more than it is,” the 28-year-old said.

After announcing on May 30 that they had experienced a heartbreaking loss, Burnham and Luyendyk were showered with love and support from people across the globe. The kind messages have helped them throughout the healing process. Burnham went on to tell a story about a sweet gesture of kindness a fan showed her and Luyendyk recently.

They came across the fan when they were going out to eat and the individual, knowing that they were going through the grieving process, decided to pay for their meal for them. Burnham noted that she was “literally brought to tears” but the sweet sign of support by someone whom she did not even know.

“We went to Flower Child and picked up lunch and this girl named Cassie … did the sweetest thing and paid for our lunch and would not let us pay. There are really nice people out there. I’m really, really appreciative,” she said.

Burnham and Luyendyk were particularly crushed upon finding out they had lost the baby because had been so excited to give their daughter Alessi a sibling. They were so eager for the child’s arrival that they had already begun making plans, including selling their home in Arizona to purchase a bigger one with more room for the future child.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pair have decided to move forward with the moving process, even though it might be a little bit longer until they welcome a second child into their lives.

Last week, Burnham thanked everyone that has sent kind messages their way during this time.

“Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown us over the past week. It’s been a tough time for us,” she said.