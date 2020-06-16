Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure In A Skimpy Thong Bikini On The Beach

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a thong bikini on the beach.

Yaslen didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the shot was taken, but she stood on an expanse of pristine sandy beach, with large rocks and a walkway visible in the background. The sky above was blue with a few fluffy white clouds, and the sun was beating down on her bronzed body.

The bikini Yaslen wore was from the brand Blackbough Swim, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. Yaslen faced away from the camera, so the front of the swimsuit wasn’t visible, but there was still plenty for her fans to appreciate in the view from behind.

The bikini top had two thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and an even thinner strap that went horizontally across her back, leaving plenty of skin exposed. She paired the bikini top with matching thong bottoms that likewise left little to the imagination. The bottoms had high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, settling right at her naturally slim waist. The cut emphasized her hourglass physique, and also accentuated her toned legs.

Yaslen flaunted her sculpted rear by posing with her back to the camera, and was barefoot in the sand. She placed one foot flat on the ground and raised the other so only the ball of her left foot was touching the ground, a pose that accentuated her rear even more.

Yaslen’s blond locks hung loose in soft waves, and she placed one hand on her thigh as she turned her face towards the sunlight. Her eyes were closed in the picture as she enjoyed the feel of the warmth on her skin, and she looked serene in the stunning picture.

Yaslen’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 28,800 likes within two hours. It also received 337 comments from her eager fans.

“You always look so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Goddess,” another added simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji and a flame emoji.

“Booty goals,” one fan wrote, captivated by Yaslen’s shapely posterior.

“You are absolutely fantastic omg so stunning,” a fourth fan remarked.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a pink printed bikini that likewise showed off her fit figure. She used the Instagram snaps as a way to encourage her followers to check out her YouTube channel, where she had shared a try-on haul of a particular brand.