‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Father Giacinto Gorga Gave Her Brother Joe The ‘Best Dad Advice’

Joe Gorga is sharing what he learned from his dad.

Teresa Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, recently opened up about some parenting advice he received from his late father, Giacinto Gorga, before he died.

During an email interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish in honor of the upcoming Father’s Day holiday, the longtime Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and home renovator said that when it comes to the best advice he’s ever received, that came from Giacinto.

“The best dad advice I received was from my father. He said you can be super successful and have all the money in the world but the greatest gift in life is being a husband and a father. Family must always come first,” Joe recalled.

Joe shares three children with his wife, Melissa Gorga, including sons Joey and Gino and daughter Antonia, and lost his dad after a long bout with illness earlier this year.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Teresa and Joe both addressed the passing of their father on their social media accounts by sharing several tribute photos and videos of Giacinto. Then, after being restricted from celebrating his life with a full funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic, Teresa and Joe honored their dad with a small outdoor memorial celebration.

Speaking of his own parenting style at home with wife Melissa, Joe said that he is the easy parent, for the most part, because he tends to go with the flow and doesn’t want to baby them. As he explained, he would rather his kids learn from their mistakes.

“However when they are in trouble, Melissa is sometimes too easy on them so then I need to step in,” he explained.

Joe also said that his entire life revolves around his children and noted that everything he does is done to benefit his family.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joe opened up to Us Weekly magazine about his marriage to wife Melissa last May. At the time, he revealed that despite being together for over a decade, he and Melissa are still “obsessed” with one another and have way more sex than the average couple.

He then said that when it comes to their relationship, he treats Melissa like his girlfriend, rather than his wife, and credits their sex life for keeping the two of them connected.

“The key is as much sex as you can have. It keeps us together,” he shared.