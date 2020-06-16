‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Believes She’s Dorinda Medley’s New Target As Dorinda Claps Back At Her Behavior

Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley are going back and forth on social media.

Could Ramona Singer be Dorinda Medley’s new target now that Tinsley Mortimer has left the Real Housewives of New York City and relocated to Chicago?

According to a June 16 report from Reality Blurb, the two women are currently in a bit of a social media feud after Dorinda got word that Ramona had dissed her on Twitter by agreeing with a fan who suggesting that Ramona is Dorinda’s “new target” or “obsession.”

“Sooooooo Ramona is your new target/obsession??! You’re such a great friend. Ugh – GTFU,” the fan wrote to Dorinda days ago.

“Seems that way,” Ramona replied.

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona was seen taking Dorinda and Sonja Morgan out of the Big Apple for some party planning for her then-upcoming birthday party. While there, Dorinda suggested that Ramona share the party with Sonja, whose birthday was just one week later, but Ramona refused to do any such thing and bragged about the many friends who would be in attendance at her event.

Not only did Ramona decline the joint birthday idea, she also took aim at Dorinda’s behavior, which has been much more aggressive in recent weeks, likely due to her split from John Mahdessian, and the major flood she experienced at her Berkshires home prior to the start of production on Season 12 last year.

Although Ramona did acknowledge to another fan that she acted irrationally on the episode, she also blamed Dorinda for causing her to act out.

“Yes my behavior was horrible,” Ramona shared. “Should not of listened to Dorinda.”

After seeing what her Real Housewives of New York City co-star had written on Twitter, Dorinda reacted to her post on Instagram, telling her fans and followers that she had “zero influence” on Ramona’s behavior.

“That was ALL Ramona,” Dorinda stated. “Ramona does what Ramona wants with zero influence from anyone.”

Dorinda then noted that while Ramona’s behavior wasn’t easy to deal with, she appreciated the way in which her antics led her to grow “much closer” to their newest co-star, Leah McSweeney.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dorinda admitted she felt “vulnerable” and “overwhelmed” while filming the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City during an interview with Us Weekly magazine last month.

“But… there’s a lot of things going on… that I am going through myself that are making me definitely on edge and uptight,” she explained.