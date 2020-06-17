Seattle Black Clergy Members Join Donald Trump In Blaming Mayor Jenny Durkan And Lend Support To Police Chief

African American clergy with churches in Seattle have come out in support of Police Chief Carmen Best and put blame on Mayor Jenny Durkan in the aftermath of the east precinct being taken over by protesters.

Demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man who died in police custody, took their frustration to a new level when they claimed a portion of the area of city of Seattle known as Capitol Hill.

The protesters declared it to be an “autonomous zone” where they no longer allow police to enter and have given a list of demands to surrender the ground.

President Donald Trump has taken aim at Washington Governor Jay Inslee as well as the mayor, advising that they take the situation in hand via force if necessary.

Clergy gathered at Goodwill Baptist Church in Seattle on Sunday offered their support for the police chief, who has made it known that abandoning the precinct wasn’t her choice.

“If there’s anybody that can help us through the reconstruction and reconciliation of the Seattle Police Department and be a model for the rest of the country, Chief Best is our leader, and we believe that God has equipped her,” said Rev. Kenneth Ransfer of the Greater Mt. Baker Baptist Church according to Fox News.

HAPPENING NOW: This is the first of a series of conversations with the black clergy and @carmenbest at Goodwill Baptist Church in #Seattle Speakers who went up to the podium shared their support for @SeattlePD Chief Best #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/y5D8u4WFfD — Jennifer Lee (@JennLeeTV) June 14, 2020

Some of the religious leaders gathered were ready to place blame, however, pointing the finger at Durkan instead, which is something Trump has done since news of the autonomous zone was formed.

Trump took to Twitter to call out Durkan and Inslee just days ago, calling it a problem that was “easily fixed,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The president also said that the Democratic leaders should be ashamed of themselves, that they are “weak leaders” and that they would only become “RADICAL” when it came to blocking “hard working, tax paying citizens” from going to work.

Trump’s accusation is an escalation of the ongoing feud between the president and Washington’s leaders. The president has repeatedly called for Seattle’s leadership to take the city back from the protesters who currently occupy it.

By the end of the religious leaders meeting, Best said that she was “honored” to be part of the search for a productive end and “felt appreciated” by the time the meeting was over according to Fox News.