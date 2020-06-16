Model Cindy Mello Shows Off Her Booty In Small White Bikini For Latest Update

Model Cindy Mello flaunted her athletic backside in a spicy photo for her latest Instagram update. She rocked a white bikini with thong bottoms and offered fans a view of her slender figure while soaking up some sun.

The Brazilian had been quiet on the social media platform in recent weeks, but caught the attention of her followers with this jaw-dropping snap. Mello appeared to be in a backyard as the sun shone down on her, and a fence lined with trees was visible in the background.

The model – who is known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and GQ– was photographed from the calves up and had her back turned to the camera for the pic. She had her body turned to the left side and peered over her shoulder so her gorgeous face looked towards the lens. Mello’s mouth was slightly agape, and she held her arms by her sides. The model’s long brown hair was straight down and wavy. A silhouette of a person – possibly the one who snapped the picture – was outlined on her left leg.

Mello rocked a small white bikini for the sunny shot. The thick straps of the top were visible, as were the tie-sides of the bottoms. Fans were treated to a glimpse of the 25-year-old’s booty in the revealing suit. She stood with her right leg slightly behind her body which helped embellish her curves. Mello sported a straw sunhat to shield herself from the sun, and appeared to have painted her nails white to complete the ensemble. For her caption, she included a monkey emoji.

The post was uploaded Tuesday afternoon for her 1 million Instagram followers, and many of them flocked to the steamy snap, as more than 64,000 hit the “like” button in just over three hours after it went live. Mello received over 340 comments, and her replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Multiple models including Danielle Knudson and Carmella Rose left fire emoji.

“Oh my lord,” Instagram model Devin Brugman wrote while adding three spicy pepper emoji.

“My queen, I love you,” one enamored fan replied.

“Goals,” a female follower commented alongside two emoji.

“U really just couldn’t wait huh? Just haddddd to post the iPhone one. Fine I quit. I give up,” photographer Sam Dameshek jokingly added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Mello uploaded snaps from a photo shoot she did over Facetime. She wore a small white tank top and black thong panties for the sultry photos. That post earned over 83,000 likes.