WWE’s Paige Slays In Sultry Photo, Teases She’s Feeling Cute After Months Of Quarantine

WWE brunette bombshell Paige shared a sexy shot via her Instagram page on Monday that is generating a lot of heat among her fans. Paige — whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis — has shared a handful of posts over the past few months as she has stayed at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, this one was definitely different.

In the sultry shot, Paige stood in the kitchen and struck a pose. She wore a pair of jeans that looked fairly loose around her waist, and she tugged at the sides of the waistband with her hands. Paige also wore a black crop top that revealed a lot of cleavage.

Paige stared straight toward the camera, her lips parted slightly and a seductive expression on her face. The WWE star had her dark tresses parted slightly off-center and her locks hung down over her shoulders and along the sides of her breasts. It also appeared that she had added a streak of red color to her dark hair.

The wrestling starlet’s chiseled abs were impossible to miss in this shot, as Paige cocked one hip and the waistband of her jeans rested just below her navel.

In her caption, Paige acknowledged that she hadn’t been feeling all that cute lately. When this new photo was taken, however, she definitely was feeling cute. She admitted that she had not necessarily done much to glam herself up during quarantine and she joked that she felt sorry for her boyfriend.

Ahead of this snapshot, however, she quipped that she had put on a pair of jeans for the first time in three months. She added that she had even brushed her hair.

Paige’s sexy photo generated a big response from her 5.8 million followers. In less than 24 hours, nearly 385,000 people had liked the saucy upload and more than 3,000 comments had been posted.

“Sis you ALWAYS look amazing!!! Slaying my existence,” one fan praised.

“woah sis!! you are absolutely beautiful!!!” a follower wrote.

“Holy moly am I in heaven,” another fan teasingly asked.

“Looks like you never lost a step paige. Niiice!!!!!” someone else declared.

Paige had shared some bikini photos and other casual snaps while quarantining with her boyfriend throughout these past few months. However, this look was definitely a significant change of pace and her fans were quick to take notice. The popular WWE personality hasn’t detailed what comes next for her once she can put the coronavirus quarantine behind her. Based on this new look, it seems that Paige is ready to stun people as she tackles whatever’s on the horizon.